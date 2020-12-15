Advertisement

Police: 30-year-old shot in the back at Saginaw residence

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man is recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds suffered in a Saginaw residence late Monday.

The victim told investigators he was shot in the back while inside a residence in the 2000 block of Benjamin Street. He went to a local hospital for treatment by private vehicle around 11:05 p.m. and later was released, according to Michigan State Police.

The hospital notified the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit, which includes investigators from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police. They responded to the residence on Benjamin Street to collect evidence Monday night.

No suspect information was available Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 989-759-1289.

