Recent college grads prepare to repay student loans during pandemic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - They were two recent college graduates on two different paths.

But Nick Brown and Kaitlyn Smith shared the common burden of student loans. Brown said he owed about $70,000. And Smith said her undergraduate loans totaled around $40,000.

Both are among a reported 42 million Americans with student loan debt. Moody’s Investors Service said the record, U.S. total was now more than $1.5 trillion.

Brown and Smith graduated last April from the University of Michigan-Flint. And because of the coronavirus, they missed out on graduation ceremonies as they looked for a job.

In fact, it had been a difficult start to the real world for the Class of 2020. College graduates were competing with experienced, skilled workers for jobs. They would also soon have to pay back student loans.

“I was really kind of concerned about how it would look like with me paying things back. I’m especially still kind of not really being able to find anything in my career because of COVID happening. It would have just been like me not being really able to pay anything back at that period,” said Smith.

They didn’t have to make student loan payments right away. And there was also some new coronavirus relief in effect from the U.S. Government.

U of M-Flint Financial Aid Director Lori Vedder said, “What they decided to do was suspend all payments on any federally held student loans…They’re also suspending any interest rates.”

Nick said it was a big help.

“It allowed me to work and build emergency savings so I have, you know, some allocated cash when I do start paying on those.”

Which right now, is set to start in February after the Cares Act student loan relief expires. But what about your payments after that? What if you could not afford them?

“As always, there are still other repayment options, income-driven repayment, other forbearance options,” said Vedder.

Vedder said it was important for all students to go through the checklist here. She said you should look at the amount of debt you currently carry and what your payment might be. Also, stay in touch with the company.

“It’s very important to maintain that relationship, and to know who your loan servicer is so that if there’s ever any questions about how I’m going to make my next payment, they can work with you on those repayment options,” said Vedder.

She also said you should be directly involved with your lender, and you should never pay anyone to set up your payment plan.

“Use the federal loan servicer that is assigned to you, and it will be free. But as always we know that there are scams out there and people are taking advantage of this pandemic. And unfortunately, some students are falling prey to paying for things like income-driven repayment, or even to get the zero interest rate that the government is currently offering.”

Remember, student loans could have a big impact on your credit. Vedder said to make sure your lender had your current contact information, including your address. If there was an issue, be upfront about it.

As Smith searched for a job, she decided to go to a pandemic Plan B. She was now studying to become a clinical psychologist at the Michigan School of Psychology, deferring her loans, and taking out some new ones for grad school.

Meanwhile, Nick was now a mortgage banker at Quicken Loans.

“I’m pretty blessed because I had a great opportunity to, you know, to get work right out of college. But a couple of my other friends that graduated the same time are struggling right now.”

