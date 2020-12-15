Survey: Thousands of Michigan restaurants and hotels expect to close soon

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of restaurants and hotels across Michigan expect to close in the coming months without immediate financial assistance to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association released new research on Tuesday showing that one-third of restaurants in the state -- or 5,800 -- expect to close permanently within six months.

Two-thirds of hotels statewide -- or 850 -- say they can stay in business for only six more months at current levels. More than half of hotel owners say they are in danger of foreclosure.

“The data is settled,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the association. “It is fundamentally clear that the pandemic is decimating the hospitality industry in this state to a degree never seen or even imagined. While it will take several years and a stable economy to reclaim the size, impact and opportunities produced by this industry, we have not yet reached the bottom.”

The survey shows 89% of restaurant owners expect a sales decrease over the next three months and 63% plan to cut staffing even further. For hotels, 63% are operating with reduced staffing levels.

Some 90% of hotel and restaurant owners say their profit margins are lower now compared to last year. Nearly half of restaurant owners may close temporarily until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

He is calling for state and federal leaders to step up and pass a financial assistance package for Michigan’s hospitality industry.

“As the legislative calendar draws to a close, there are several thousand operators and a few hundred thousand employees in Michigan urgently hoping that the holiday spirit consumes our elected leaders in Washington D.C. and Lansing to pass a meaningful stimulus package for those most in need this holiday season,” Winslow said.

The survey results for Michigan restaurants came from a larger national poll commissioned by the National Retail Association with 6,000 responses from Nov. 16 to 30. The hotel data came from an American Hotel & Lodging Association poll of 1,200 owners from Nov. 10 to 13.

