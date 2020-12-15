Walk With Us Christmas Spectacular benefits the ultimate giver

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Walk with Us Christmas Spectacular benefited about 200 families throughout Mid-Michigan, who received gifts and essentials.

One family had to wait a little bit longer to get their gifts, but it still had the same impact.

Lashonte Murchison is the ultimate giver. She even leaves snacks for maintenance workers outside her apartment.

“Take care of other people get a snack. Get a cup of coffee or whatever it is you want,” she said.

On Monday, it was her turn to be the recipient of good fortune, as Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson presented her with a box of gifts as part of a community-wide effort to give to others.

Murchison was chosen because the storage unit at her apartment was robbed and the thieves made off with all her Christmas gifts for her four kids.

“I just don’t know what to say I’m speechless,” she said.

The box of gifts delivered Monday was filled with everything she needed -- from food and toiletries to toys for the kids. The giveaway was made possible thanks to the generosity of not just folks in our community, but also from corporations from all over the country, like high-end bag-maker Oliver Thomas.

“We just love this community and love anytime we’re able to give and we hope everyone has a great holiday,” said Sue Fuller, the founder of Oliver Thomas.

Murchison also got something extra from Ken Nwadike, known as the Free Hugs Guy, and Adam Mizel from PTTOW.

She would have received all of her gifts on Saturday, but she wasn’t home.

“My 7-year-old had a seizure and end-up going to the hospital,” Murchison said.

Thankfully he’s doing better, giving her the greatest gift.

“I was so happy about that. He’s good and prayer works,” Murchison said.

More than 200 families received boxes over the weekend as part of Walk with Us Christmas Spectacular. The idea started as a way to continue the community unity started between the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Black Lives Matter in late May.

Organizers hope this becomes an annual tradition and spreads across the country.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.