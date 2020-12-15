Advertisement

Whitmer plans COVID-19 press conference with advice for holidays

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses COVID-19 in Michigan.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Tuesday with information about how residents can avoid COVID-19 over the holidays.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread. They also plan to discuss how to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays safely.

Michigan’s COVID-19 statistics mostly have been dropping steadily for most of December so far. The average number of new cases confirmed every day and hospitalizations continue falling statewide.

Deaths are increasing slightly and reached an eight-month high with 206 reported on Saturday. But Khaldun has said deaths generally lag two or three weeks behind falling COVID-19 illness levels.

Health care workers at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor received the state’s first COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday. The state is expecting to receive nearly 85,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine made in Portage.

Moderna is planning to submit a separate COVID-19 vaccine for approval from the Food and Drug Administration later this month. Michigan is slated to receive 173,6000 doses of that vaccine when it becomes available.

Health care workers will be first to receive the vaccine, along with residents and workers at long-term care facilities.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desean Montez Davis
1 arrested, 3 more charged with deadly shooting of 3-year-old Messiah Williams in Flint
19-year-old woman dies after rollover crash in Shiawassee County
Standish woman killed in head-on crash; Saginaw man arrested
Every state now has confirmed cases of COVID-19. (MGN)
Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in six weeks
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

Latest News

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Healthsource WJRT
Another nutrient pregnant moms may want to take
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release have half of inmate population