Whitmer plans COVID-19 press conference with advice for holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Tuesday with information about how residents can avoid COVID-19 over the holidays.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread. They also plan to discuss how to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays safely.

Michigan’s COVID-19 statistics mostly have been dropping steadily for most of December so far. The average number of new cases confirmed every day and hospitalizations continue falling statewide.

Deaths are increasing slightly and reached an eight-month high with 206 reported on Saturday. But Khaldun has said deaths generally lag two or three weeks behind falling COVID-19 illness levels.

Health care workers at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor received the state’s first COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday. The state is expecting to receive nearly 85,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine made in Portage.

Moderna is planning to submit a separate COVID-19 vaccine for approval from the Food and Drug Administration later this month. Michigan is slated to receive 173,6000 doses of that vaccine when it becomes available.

Health care workers will be first to receive the vaccine, along with residents and workers at long-term care facilities.

