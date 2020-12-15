Whitmer renews calls for restaurant help; no update on reopening indoor dining

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Restaurants across Michigan are hurting and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sympathetic to their plight.

Whitmer renewed calls for Congress and the Michigan Legislature to pass financial assistance bills aimed at getting restaurants and other businesses hurting from the coronavirus pandemic through tough times. She also asked consumers to spend at small businesses during the holiday season.

“We need to extend a hand right now to get them through this tough time,” Whitmer said. “The need is acute and it’s right now.”

But she offered no updates Tuesday on a big help: Reopening indoor dining options.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order on Nov. 18 closing dine-in service for three weeks to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. The order later was extended until Dec. 20, but Whitmer and health officials haven’t said whether another extension is possible.

A new study from the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association shows about 5,600 restaurant owners expect to close permanently within six months without significant help. More than half of hotel owners say they are facing foreclosure.

Whitmer has asked the Michigan Legislature to pass a $100 million economic relief bill aimed at helping small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She hopes lawmakers will approve the bill before the final session of this term next week.

Whitmer also pleaded with Congress to pass a much larger economic aid package that includes broad help for restaurants and small businesses.

“Right now, masking up and helping these businesses that are struggling is paramount,” she said.

If lawmakers don’t approve a financial assistance package before the holidays, they won’t reconvene until January, when the next two-year legislative term begins.

“That’s a very scary thing for our businesses and our people that are holding on by their fingernails,” Whitmer said.

