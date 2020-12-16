Bamboo hand sanitizer pulled from stores due to low alcohol content

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Bamboo brand hand sanitizer no longer can be sold in Michigan after state testing revealed it does not contain enough alcohol.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order for the hand sanitizer on Tuesday due to lack of compliance with the Michigan Weights and Measures Act of 1964.

Bamboo brand is advertised with 75% alcohol, but testing shows it contains less than 60%. That renders it ineffective at killing germs and bacteria.

“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19. They must have a minimum of 70% isopropyl alcohol or 60% ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, the state’s Laboratory Division director.

The state order means the Bamboo products no longer should be used and Michigan stores cannot sell it after Tuesday. Anyone with the affected products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

State regulators are continuing to test and monitor various brands of hand sanitizer to ensure they comply with standards.

