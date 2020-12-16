Advertisement

Bamboo hand sanitizer pulled from stores due to low alcohol content

The products advertise 75% alcohol, but a state lab found less than 60%
Bamboo brand hand sanitizer no longer can be sold in Michigan.
Bamboo brand hand sanitizer no longer can be sold in Michigan.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Bamboo brand hand sanitizer no longer can be sold in Michigan after state testing revealed it does not contain enough alcohol.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order for the hand sanitizer on Tuesday due to lack of compliance with the Michigan Weights and Measures Act of 1964.

Bamboo brand is advertised with 75% alcohol, but testing shows it contains less than 60%. That renders it ineffective at killing germs and bacteria.

“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19. They must have a minimum of 70% isopropyl alcohol or 60% ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, the state’s Laboratory Division director.

The state order means the Bamboo products no longer should be used and Michigan stores cannot sell it after Tuesday. Anyone with the affected products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

State regulators are continuing to test and monitor various brands of hand sanitizer to ensure they comply with standards.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor license
18th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer plans COVID-19 press conference with advice for holidays
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered these tips for masking up during...
Mask up right: Michigan offers new guidance on face coverings
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, gives an update on COVID-19.
Michigan’s COVID-19 situation improving, state leaders say
The Flint Police Department CSI unit at the scene of a shooting.
18-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint early Tuesday

Latest News

Special Olympics Michigan
Registration opens for all virtual Polar Plunge that supports Special Olympics Michigan
A fire at Serv-A-Pure Company in Bay City on December 16.
No one hurt after Bay City business catches fire Wednesday morning
These 14 men are accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and attack state government.
Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man charged in kidnap plot
Hart's Closet in Davison
Hart's Closet gives 50 Davison families new hope at Christmas