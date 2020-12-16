Cold and breezy today

A strong system to the south and east will give us a small chance for scattered snow as we end up on the northern edge of it. Tonight and tomorrow cloudy skies will remain in place with the chance of flurries. Our next best chance of a little sun will be on Friday.

Today will be cloudy and cold! Our temps will stay below normal near 30 degrees for the afternoon. A E to NE wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the mid 20s, will keep it feeling more like the teens to about 20 degrees through the day. The further south you are, the best chance you have to pick up some light snow. Anywhere through the I-69 corridor to the thumb and bay region could see up to an inch this afternoon.

Flurries are possible overnight as skies stay cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 20s with winds going down to 5-10mph out of the NE.

Tomorrow will be another cloudy day with scattered flurries. Highs will be in the lower 30s before we’re into the mid 30s on Friday.

