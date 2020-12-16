Advertisement

Colorado university honors student who died from COVID-19 with an honorary degree.

By KUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KUSA) - Graduation ceremonies are supposed to be celebrations, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed that a Colorado family.

Cody Lyster died from COVID-19 before he was able to graduate.

“He would’ve been the first in our family to obtain a college degree,” Cody Lyster’s dad Kevin said.

Cody Lyster, 21, passed away earlier this year from COVID-19, making him one of the youngest victims of the coronavirus in Colorado.

During Colorado Mesa University’s commencement ceremony, Cody Lyster was honored with an honorary degree.

His mother called the moment “bittersweet.”

A scholarship has been established in his name at the university to ensure other students have the opportunity to go to college.

Copyright 2020 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor license
18th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer plans COVID-19 press conference with advice for holidays
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, gives an update on COVID-19.
Michigan’s COVID-19 situation improving, state leaders say
The Flint Police Department CSI unit at the scene of a shooting.
18-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint early Tuesday
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Nearly 700,000 at risk of losing unemployment benefits in Michigan

Latest News

Coronavirus vaccine brings hope as record cases surge
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison
Colorado university honors student who died from COVID-19 with an honorary degree
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden’s challenge: Creating a COVID-19-free White House