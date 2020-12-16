Driver rams sheriff deputy’s patrol car during chase in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the driver of a stolen SUV rammed a sheriff deputy’s patrol car during a chase through a neighborhood in Farwell on Tuesday morning.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the GMC Denali stolen from the area of Vandecar and Coleman roads in Isabella County around 9:05 a.m. The Denali was last seen driving north toward Farwell in Clare County.

Deputies found the SUV in the Oakridge subdivision near Red’s Oakridge gas station. The driver went through a yard behind the gas station while trying to evade police, when a woman jumped out of the passenger side, police say.

Clare County deputies continued chasing the Denali on Cadillac Drive and Ludington Drive at a high rate of speed. The driver attempted to turn into the Lake Truck Stop, when he drove through a ditch and into a snow bank.

Police say the driver put the Denali in reverse and rammed a deputy’s patrol car before fleeing on Gibson Drive through a farm field toward McKinley Avenue. He tried to turn around in the field and drive through another section of the farm when the SUV got stuck.

The 29-year-old male driver tried to run away on foot, but Clare County deputies and a Michigan State Police motor carrier officer caught him. He was taken to the Clare County Jail, where he was awaiting formal charges.

