GHOST Team makes three more arrests of alleged child predators

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/16/2020) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office GHOST team put three more people behind bars this week.

The Sheriff said they caught two of the men in their usual sting at a local motel.

The third actually had a victim that he’s accused of sexually abusing for three years.

“I specifically choose areas around the County, so nobody can say, well it’s not in my backyard. It’s not here. It’s everywhere; and I’ve said it also, that if you have internet access, you have the potential of human trafficking,” Sheriff Chris Swanson explained.

He said the GHOST team conducted a sting in Grand Blanc Township last week, resulting in two arrests -- a 30-year-old from Brighton and a 53-year-old from Flint Township.

Swanson said the two men had chatted with an investigator online and came to the location planning to have sex with a 15-year-old.

He added that the 30-year-old brought wine, the 53-year-old brought money.

“They are now added to our list, of just this year, of 83 predators that GHOST has arrested,” Swanson said. “Not just from operations like this, but different operations where maybe we actually find a victim, and we arrest the pimp or the predator that is trying to do that.”

Like, the Sheriff said Shane Conley is accused of doing.

The 51-year-old is charged with 6 counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.

“He used his position of influence,” Swanson said. “And would go to their most vulnerable time at night, and would say I want my 10 minutes. And this little young person had the courage to come forth and say no more.”

Swanson said Conley used to live in Genesee County, but recently moved near Traverse City to Benzie County.

The GHOST team traveled 3 hours to arrest him there.

“If you don’t hold them accountable, how many more times is he going to ask for his 10 minutes?. How many more victims?” Swanson said.

The Sheriff is asking that you use these cases to start conversations with your young loved ones, make sure they’re comfortable speaking up and sharing if they’re a victim with you. Most importantly, he said, let them know you will believe what they have to share.

