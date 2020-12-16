Advertisement

Gun used in Saginaw murder was stolen from Showtime Guns in 2019

Its the first known major crime committed with one of the 49 stolen firearms
By Terry Camp
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A major fear came true in Saginaw County.

A weapon taken during a gun store robbery in 2019 surfaced in a major crime. Police say a gun used in the shooting death of a grandmother was one of the firearms stolen from a Saginaw Township store nearly a year and a half ago.

Eleven of the 49 stolen had been found by police and a 12th has now been recovered as the weapon used in Saginaw’s latest gun homicide.

Pearnell Scroggins, 55, faces four charges, including murder, for the shooting death of his 87-year-old grandmother, Bennie Scroggins.

Investigators believe Pearnell was passed out in his car Saturday night in the driveway of the home on Casimir Street, where he lives with his grandmother. Police say she came out to the car and knocked on the window, when Pearnell grabbed a gun and shot her.

“He admitted to the detectives that he did in fact shoot his grandmother with the caveat that he didn’t know it was his grandmother,” said a Saginaw County assistant prosecutor at Scroggins’ Zoom arraignment.

Scroggins, who remains in custody at the Saginaw County Jail with no bond, is a convicted felon and by law cannot own a gun. Police are not sure where he got the firearm.

Saginaw police say the gun allegedly used in shooting was one of the guns stolen from the Showtime Guns and Ammo store in Saginaw Township in August of 2019.

Today, three of the men charged in the case were expected to have a remote court hearing, but it was adjourned. Two juveniles are also accused of participating in the robbery.

Rico Neal is the attorney for Preston O’Leary, one of the man charged in the heist.

“My client has been out on bond for some time, he has been active and productive, he got himself enrolled back in school, he recently got a job,” Neal said.

He said a plea deal is possible, but its not clear if those negotiations will be affected, now that one of the stolen guns appears to be a murder weapon.

“Ours hearts and sympathy goes out to the family of the woman who was killed, however as it relates to my client he was not involved in anyway of that, and again he maintains his innocence in the gun story robbery,” Neal said.

