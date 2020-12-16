Hart’s Closet gives nearly 50 Davison families new hope at Christmas

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Last winter, a new closet opened its doors in Davison to help children who are often forgotten in the community.

Hart’s Closet offers a new resource for foster children and those in need who may not have a permanent home or family to provide for them. The organization offers simple things that many people take for granted.

This year, nearly 50 families found a new reason to hope at Christmas.

“It was closet Christmas chaos but awesome chaos though,” said Jessica Hart, who is director and president of Hart’s Closet and a Genesee County park ranger.

The joy of Christmas morning is a feeling all kids deserve and Hart’s Closet is hoping to add that magic of the holidays to numerous foster families as well as families in the community that have fallen in hard times.

“We helped 48 families and 73 children,” Hart said. “We provided Christmas dinner for them and toys. The kids gave us a lift and swear they got everything on their lists.”

These Christmas wishes were everyday items like towels, winter boots, new clothes and a blanket. Hart said those blankets mean much much more.

“The word home to them is loose. Whether they’re in a shelter or foster care it’s temporary. That blanket they get to keep. It’s new, it’s theirs, it’s something that brings comfort to them,” she said. “That’s a wonderful donation item. We take new bedding and blankets for them so that way they can take it place to place and eventually find their forever home.”

This feeling is close to Hart’s heart. For most of her childhood, her family couldn’t celebrate Christmas financially and lived in and out of homeless shelters.

“You think I was good, Santa will still come here and see me. But you wake up and you know weren’t going to get gifts but you hoped there was some magic, but there’s not,” Hart said.

She said those few minutes of magic can bring so much joy.

“One smile and some comfort and it makes it totally worth it,” Hart said.

Anyone who wants to help Hart’s Closet during the Christmas season or anytime can visit the organization’s page on Facebook. A fundraiser is planned at Big Cheezees in Mundy Township from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

