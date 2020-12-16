JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

A little bit of sunshine didn’t really help temperatures very much Tuesday. Highs for the day ranged from the 20s, to lower 30s. Our “normal” high temperature is now 34-degrees. Thin spots in the clouds will thicken-up as we work our way through the night. With that nice blanket of clouds holding overhead, lows will range from the upper teens northwest of the Saginaw Bay, to the low-to-mid 20s for the rest of the ABC12 viewing area. That is just about right for this time of the year.

Lots of clouds will continue to hold across the region for the next couple of days. For all of the bark to the clouds, there won’t be much of a bite. Most of us will only see some flurries. The southernmost parts of the area may see a dusting of snow as a decent storm system makes a move toward the northeastern U.S. While we will be “brushed” buy that system, the eastern lakes and northeast will be hit much harder. With all of the cloud cover holding, don’t expect temperatures to move very much. High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower 30s for the most part.

We should get into a little more sunshine as the workweek comes to a close. With partly sunny skies and southwesterly winds for Friday, highs will move through the middle, and into the upper 30s. A little clipper-type weather system will drop into the state from the northwest Saturday. This will give us a chance of picking up a light accumulation of snow. Behind that system, a few flurries will linger into our Sunday. Another batch of light snow will be a possibility again for Monday. We’ll keep an eye on it! - JR