Michigan AG, other law enforcement call for end to election threats, intimidation, and violence

(WJRT) - Enough is enough. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other law enforcement officials are calling for an end to election related violence, threats and intimidation.

This as the president and his allies continue to mount baseless claims and conspiracy theories regarding voter fraud.

“I strongly support the right to peacefully protest, but no one has the right to threaten public officials with violence simply for carrying out their oaths of office,” Nessel said in a news conference.

The AG referenced reports of credible threats of violence from alt-right groups -- forcing the state to shut down legislative buildings Monday -- when the state’s electoral college met to cement the votes for president elect Joe Biden.

Nessel also referenced armed protesters outside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home earlier this month.

“I want this to be very clear, we intend to keep our election officials safe, we intend to protect them, we intend to prosecute anyone who illegally threatens them,” she said.

Her own office has even been the target of callers claiming voter fraud in the November election.

“These covid scams -- we need to be able to respond to them, but we can’t because we’re getting so many calls in around the clock about these fraudulent election claims that are being made, and it’s really troubling,” she added.

Election related threats, violence and intimidation extended far beyond Michigan’s borders. On Saturday, our nation’s capital was the target of alt-right groups like the Proud Boys. Fights broke out, property was destroyed, churches vandalized and dozens of arrests were made.

“It calls on all of us - republican, democrat, independent, Americans, permanent residents, lawful immigrants to really stand together calmly but resolutely,” said Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

