Michigan passes threshold of 11,000 COVID-19 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed another COVID-19 threshold on Wednesday with 11,000 deaths attributed to the illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,037 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 446,752. That marks the 11th consecutive day with fewer than 6,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases statewide and second fewest for a single day this month.

State health officials reported 83 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, which increase the total to 11,018.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by more than 10,000 completed tests on Tuesday to nearly 53,900. The percentage of positive tests decreased slightly to 10.1%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped for the 12th consecutive day on Wednesday to 3,547, which is 101 less than Monday. Of those, 3,251 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 818 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 476 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are three fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 32 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 17,006 cases and 487 deaths, which is an increase of 219 cases and six deaths.

Saginaw, 10,868 cases, 318 deaths and 2,075 patients recovered, which is an increase of 112 cases and five deaths.

Arenac, 509 cases, 24 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 5,410 cases, 154 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 56 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 943 cases, 28 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Gladwin, 939 cases, 19 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 2,016 cases and 52 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,157 cases, 28 deaths and 397 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and 193 recoveries.

Iosco, 891 cases, 39 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and two deaths.

Isabella, 2,791 cases, 35 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 3,181 cases, 77 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.

Midland, 3,151 cases, 32 deaths and 2,694 recoveries, which is an increase of 46 cases.

Ogemaw, 690 cases, 22 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Oscoda, 233 cases, 14 deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 752 cases, 26 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Sanilac, 1,245 cases and 45 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Shiawassee, 2,538 cases, 50 deaths and 1,340 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases and 363 recoveries.

Tuscola, 2,092 cases, 76 deaths and 1,005 recoveries, which is an increase of 40 cases, three deaths and 464 recoveries.

