Michigan State Police break up Thetford Township meeting violating COVID-19 order

A sergeant found seven audience members and the board members in the township hall
Thetford Township Hall
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police sergeant broke up a regularly scheduled meeting at the Thetford Township Hall, which violated the state’s epidemic order.

The sergeant responded to the township hall around 6:40 p.m. and found seven people sitting in the audience, along with all five board members present. They were advised that the meeting was violating a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order.

The order requires all indoor entertainment or gathering venues to close, so municipal boards should meet remotely whenever possible.

Michigan State Police say the board members then discussed how to handle the meeting and the sergeant saw them all leave the building at 7:25 p.m.

Police say the township supervisor had been advised not to hold the in-person meeting ahead of time. A report on the incident will be forwarded to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for review of possible penalties.

