Michigan State Police trooper involved in crash with injuries
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a crash that resulted in injuries on a rural Midland County roadway Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. on M-18 near Shaffer Road in Warren Township. An undisclosed number of people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no word on how the crash happened while police continued investigating Wednesday evening.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.