Michigan State Police trooper involved in crash with injuries

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a crash that resulted in injuries on a rural Midland County roadway Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. on M-18 near Shaffer Road in Warren Township. An undisclosed number of people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At 2:51 p.m., a MSP Tri-City Post trooper was involved in a two car personal injury accident on M-18 near Shaffer Rd, Warren Twp, Midland County. All occupants are being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is still on-going. pic.twitter.com/953HJrs9sH — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) December 16, 2020

There was no word on how the crash happened while police continued investigating Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.