Michigan tweaks eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine, unveils new tracking website

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is tweaking plans for when various groups will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine next year.

The state will allow anyone 16 years and older to get the vaccine when they become eligible. Pregnant women also will be allowed to get the vaccine despite a lack of data on its safety and effectiveness for them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends pregnant women should be offered the vaccine when their priority group becomes eligible, as long as they consult with their physician ahead of time.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is an important step toward reducing the toll the virus is taking on our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “As we receive further guidance from our federal partners, these prioritizations may change.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hoping to vaccinate 5.4 million Michiganders by the end of 2021. That represents 70% of the state’s adult population age 18 and older, which is the total health experts say is necessary for herd immunity.

State health officials laid out the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan in detail last week, including the order in which various population groups can receive a vaccine. The plan includes four phases of vaccinations:

1A -- Health care workers who are in direct contact with patients and cannot work from home, along with residents of long-term care facilities.

1B -- Workers in critical industries, such as laboratories or funeral homes.

1C -- Anyone at high risk of a serious COVID-19 illness, including patients with chronic health conditions or age 65 and older.

2 -- Anyone else in Michigan not included in those groups.

Spectrum Heath Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor dispensed the state’s first COVID-19 vaccine doses to staff members on Monday. Some Mid-Michigan hospitals received their first vaccine shipments on Wednesday and began vaccinating staff.

The vaccine likely will not be available to Michigan’s entire population until the late spring of 2021.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a new website this week with continuous updates on how the vaccine is being dispensed around the state. The site includes a dashboard showing how many doses of vaccine have been shipped and how many health care providers are licensed to dispense it.

As of Wednesday, the state has sent out more than 26,000 doses of vaccine to Genesee, Midland, Kent, Marquette, Oakland, Ottawa, Mecosta, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. Only 244 of those doses had been administered as of the most recent data Tuesday evening.

State health officials still are ordering everyone to wear masks, avoid gatherings, practice social distancing and wash hands often to limit the spread of COVID-19. Even people who receive the vaccine should continue following preventative measures.

