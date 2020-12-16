Mid-Michigan medical examiner busy with hundreds of COVID-19 deaths

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In Saginaw County, 308 people with COVID-19 have died and more than half of those deaths have happened in the past two months.

That increase has hit the area hard, making the newly formed medical examiner’s office one of the busiest places in the county.

“How the pandemic has probably affected us the most is keeping our people on the phones extremely busy,” said Dr. Russel Bush, who is chief medical examiner at the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine in Saginaw County.

He said the institute, which covers eight counties, hasn’t been overwhelmed yet.

“Most of the COVID-related deaths are not being autopsied because of the potential for transmission to the staff that would be doing autopsies,” Bush said.

He is one of six people working out of this office. An additional 35 investigators are also part of the forensic science institute. While the Mid-Michigan death toll from COVID-19 has increased sharply over the past two months, Bush believes the actual death count from the virus is higher.

“We think there are more out there dying of COVID that are just not being tested,” he said.

Bush believes most of those cases are among the elderly population.

“But they are afraid of going to the hospital if they have symptoms for fear they will catch COVID while they are out, so they stay at home and put up with their symptoms and somewhere down the line they are found deceased,” he said.

The institute opened shortly before the pandemic began. It was formed to help counties speed up the process of getting autopsy reports and someday train future medical examiners. But now with the pandemic, Bush said the office is facing the same challenge everyone else is facing -- avoiding the coronavirus.

“Right now, it’s trying to keep everyone, even here, healthy we have had some of our staff out with COVID infections as well,” he said.

