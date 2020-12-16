Midland’s Tridge closing in all directions Thursday for maintenance

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland’s one-of-a-kind Tridge will be closed in all directions on Thursday for maintenance.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced that the structure will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. so crews can reprogram the lighting system. They hope to complete the work by 5 p.m.

Pedestrians will not be allowed access on the structure during the work. Anyone with questions about the project can call Midland Parks and Recreation at 989-837-6930.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.