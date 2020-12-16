Advertisement

No one hurt after Bay City business catches fire Wednesday morning

Fire crews were able to save the majority of a Bay City businesses after spending hours putting out a fire inside its warehouse.
A fire at Serv-A-Pure Company in Bay City on December 16.
A fire at Serv-A-Pure Company in Bay City on December 16.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
It happened Wednesday at Serv-A-Pure Company, which is located on Columbus Ave. at the corner of Farragut St. just outside of downtown.

Bay City Fire Chief Kurt Corradi told ABC12 that fire crews arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the back of the building as the fire intensified inside. Eventually, more units were called in and the fire was put out.

Corradi said that there was significant damage to the warehouse part of the building, which made up about 25-30 percent of the structure. The rest of the building was saved.

No one was inside of the building at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Corradi said that fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Columbus Ave. was closed for several hours Wednesday morning as the fire was being put out.

