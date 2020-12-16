Advertisement

Police looking for Jeep after deadly pedestrian crash in Flint

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a Jeep possibly involved in a deadly pedestrian crash in Flint last week.

Police say 48-year-old Maurice Willingham was hit on Lapeer Road near Gilmartin Street around 5:45 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Flint Police Department.

Investigators believe a dark colored Jeep Wrangler driving west on Lapeer Road was involved in the crash, but the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the crash or the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to call police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor license
18th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer plans COVID-19 press conference with advice for holidays
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, gives an update on COVID-19.
Michigan’s COVID-19 situation improving, state leaders say
The Flint Police Department CSI unit at the scene of a shooting.
18-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint early Tuesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered these tips for masking up during...
Mask up right: Michigan offers new guidance on face coverings

Latest News

The Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw man formally charged with shooting and killing his 87-year-old grandmother
Thetford Township Hall
Michigan State Police break up Thetford Township meeting violating COVID-19 order
Sheriff: Worker killed at Michigan Sugar Plant
Small businesses wait hours to apply for COVID-19 recovery grant
Small businesses wait hours to apply for COVID-19 recovery grant