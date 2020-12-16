Police looking for Jeep after deadly pedestrian crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a Jeep possibly involved in a deadly pedestrian crash in Flint last week.

Police say 48-year-old Maurice Willingham was hit on Lapeer Road near Gilmartin Street around 5:45 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Flint Police Department.

Investigators believe a dark colored Jeep Wrangler driving west on Lapeer Road was involved in the crash, but the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the crash or the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to call police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.