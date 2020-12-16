Postal Service says it’s swamped amid holiday shipping surge
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - The United States Postal Service says it’s overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of packages and a limited number of employees due to COVID-19.
The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.
It says there is a temporary employee shortage due to a surge in COVID cases and at the same time, a historic volume of mail.
The Postal Service is asking people to send holiday packages and cards as soon as possible to avoid items arriving after Christmas.
