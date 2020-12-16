Saginaw man formally charged with shooting and killing his 87-year-old grandmother

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man has been arraigned on charges that accuse him of shooting his 87-year-old grandmother to death.

Pearnell Scroggins, 55, faces a murder charge for killing 87-year-old Bennie Scroggins on Saturday night in the driveway of the home where the family members live.

Police say Pearnell Scroggins admitted he shot his grandmother by mistake when she came out of the house on Casimir Street to check on her grandson, who was sitting in his car.

Pearnell Scroggins faces four charges in all, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He remained in custody at the Saginaw County Jail after the judge denied bond during arraignment.

