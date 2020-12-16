Advertisement

Scam alert: Callers claim to be DTE Energy employees shutting off service

Scam alert issued for fake Zoom invites
Scam alert issued for fake Zoom invites
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is warning of a scam in which callers claiming to be from DTE Energy threaten to shut off utility services.

The scammers tell customers they need to make an immediate payment with a preloaded money card or bitcoin to avoid losing their utility service. The number that shows up on caller ID goes to what Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel calls a convincing spoof.

Scammers have obtained personal information and money from Michigan residents.

Nessel said utility scams are very common, but they have become more widespread during the coronavirus pandemic. They prey on senior citizens and low-income families the most.

“Some bad actors are using the ongoing pandemic to their full advantage to scam Michigan residents,” she said. “It’s important to remember that utility companies will never call, email, or show up unannounced to demand payment or threaten shutoff.”

Anyone who receives a demand for an immediate utility payment should call a customer service phone number on the company’s website or listed on an official bill.

Nessel said DTE Energy and other utility companies will never:

  • Seek personal information for a government program to reduce energy bills.
  • Visit homes to collect a bill or threaten shutoff.
  • Show up unannounced to inspect a leak or conduct an audit for energy efficiency.
  • Request payment on a prepaid debit card or other nontraditional form of payment.
  • Request any personal or financial information.
  • Request a bank account number to deposit a refund.
  • Use aggressive tactics to get into a customer’s home.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor license
18th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer plans COVID-19 press conference with advice for holidays
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered these tips for masking up during...
Mask up right: Michigan offers new guidance on face coverings
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, gives an update on COVID-19.
Michigan’s COVID-19 situation improving, state leaders say
The Flint Police Department CSI unit at the scene of a shooting.
18-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint early Tuesday

Latest News

Whitmer and Santa
Whitmer makes sure Santa Claus is following COVID-19 measures
The Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw man formally charged with shooting and killing his 87-year-old grandmother
The Flint Police Department
Police looking for Jeep after deadly pedestrian crash in Flint
Thetford Township Hall
Michigan State Police break up Thetford Township meeting violating COVID-19 order