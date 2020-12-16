Scam alert: Callers claim to be DTE Energy employees shutting off service

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is warning of a scam in which callers claiming to be from DTE Energy threaten to shut off utility services.

The scammers tell customers they need to make an immediate payment with a preloaded money card or bitcoin to avoid losing their utility service. The number that shows up on caller ID goes to what Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel calls a convincing spoof.

Scammers have obtained personal information and money from Michigan residents.

Nessel said utility scams are very common, but they have become more widespread during the coronavirus pandemic. They prey on senior citizens and low-income families the most.

“Some bad actors are using the ongoing pandemic to their full advantage to scam Michigan residents,” she said. “It’s important to remember that utility companies will never call, email, or show up unannounced to demand payment or threaten shutoff.”

Anyone who receives a demand for an immediate utility payment should call a customer service phone number on the company’s website or listed on an official bill.

Nessel said DTE Energy and other utility companies will never:

Seek personal information for a government program to reduce energy bills.

Visit homes to collect a bill or threaten shutoff.

Show up unannounced to inspect a leak or conduct an audit for energy efficiency.

Request payment on a prepaid debit card or other nontraditional form of payment.

Request any personal or financial information.

Request a bank account number to deposit a refund.

Use aggressive tactics to get into a customer’s home.

