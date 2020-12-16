Advertisement

Secret Santa provides Christmas gift bags for Genesee Township police to hand out

15 gift bags with a toy, blanket and clothing are available
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is bringing the spirit of the holidays to Genesee Township by giving gifts to those in need.

Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly got a phone call Tuesday morning from a resident who made up more than 15 gift bags for local kids. Officers were able to pick them up and bring them to the Genesee Township Police Department.

Each bag includes a toy, blanket and clothing. The woman wants to remain anonymous, but Mullaly said her kindness isn’t going unnoticed.

“She even gave us a couple Christmas trees,” he said. “I’d like to have them enjoy it for the next couple weeks.”

Families in need can pick up a gift bag at the Genesee Township Police Department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desean Montez Davis
1 arrested, 3 more charged with deadly shooting of 3-year-old Messiah Williams in Flint
19-year-old woman dies after rollover crash in Shiawassee County
Standish woman killed in head-on crash; Saginaw man arrested
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Nearly 700,000 at risk of losing unemployment benefits in Michigan
Every state now has confirmed cases of COVID-19. (MGN)
Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in six weeks

Latest News

The group of six seniors chose to create gift baskets for their local nurses, for their class...
Grand Blanc students offer morale boost for McLaren Flint Hospital nurses
The Gores family, who own the Detroit Pistons, gave away dozens of bicycles and other gifts to...
Pistons owner Tom Gores and wife give Christmas gifts to 200 Flint families
Bicycles
Pistons owner Tom Gores gives Christmas gifts to 200 families
Lashonte Murchison
Walk With Us Christmas Spectacular benefits the ultimate giver