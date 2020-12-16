Secret Santa provides Christmas gift bags for Genesee Township police to hand out

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is bringing the spirit of the holidays to Genesee Township by giving gifts to those in need.

Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly got a phone call Tuesday morning from a resident who made up more than 15 gift bags for local kids. Officers were able to pick them up and bring them to the Genesee Township Police Department.

Each bag includes a toy, blanket and clothing. The woman wants to remain anonymous, but Mullaly said her kindness isn’t going unnoticed.

“She even gave us a couple Christmas trees,” he said. “I’d like to have them enjoy it for the next couple weeks.”

Families in need can pick up a gift bag at the Genesee Township Police Department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

