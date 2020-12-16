Sheriff: Worker killed at Michigan Sugar Plant
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a man died in what appeared to be an accident at the Michigan Sugar Plant.
The sheriff’s department said a 53-year-old man died after he fell while working in an elevated area of the plant on Euclid Road in Monitor Township.
It said it happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
Investigators said the man had worked at the facility for just a month.
An autopsy was planned and the investigation continued.
