Advertisement

Sheriff: Worker killed at Michigan Sugar Plant

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a man died in what appeared to be an accident at the Michigan Sugar Plant.

The sheriff’s department said a 53-year-old man died after he fell while working in an elevated area of the plant on Euclid Road in Monitor Township.

It said it happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators said the man had worked at the facility for just a month.

An autopsy was planned and the investigation continued.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor license
18th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer plans COVID-19 press conference with advice for holidays
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, gives an update on COVID-19.
Michigan’s COVID-19 situation improving, state leaders say
The Flint Police Department CSI unit at the scene of a shooting.
18-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint early Tuesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered these tips for masking up during...
Mask up right: Michigan offers new guidance on face coverings

Latest News

Small businesses wait hours to apply for COVID-19 recovery grant
Small businesses wait hours to apply for COVID-19 recovery grant
Michigan Institute of Forensic Science & Medicine
Mid-Michigan medical examiner busy with hundreds of COVID-19 deaths
The student financial aid office at University of Michigan-Flint
College students grapple with loan payments during coronavirus pandemic
Michigan Institute of Forensic Science & Medicine
Mid-Michigan medical examiner busy with COVID-19 investigations