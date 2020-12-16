Advertisement

Thetford Township supervisor explains why board meeting was held in-person

The meeting violated a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order
By Mark Bullion
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Thetford Township board members were having a regularly scheduled meeting in person Tuesday evening.

That was until Michigan State Police showed up.

“At this time, due to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, we’re violating hosting an in-person meeting, so he had requested that we adjourn the meeting and made us aware of that and after discussion that’s what we ended up doing was making a motion to adjourn,” said Thetford Township Supervisor Rachel Stanke.

Stanke said the board had originally filed a motion on Dec. 1 to make the meeting hybrid-- meaning both via Zoom and in-person. At that time, an extension of the state health department’s order was not in place.

“So as a supervisor, only the board has the authority to cancel, postpone or reschedule a meeting, and it was also included in the motion that this was to be a hybrid meeting, so in that circumstance it was up to the board to decide to move it to completely Zoom,” she said.

Seven community members attended the meeting and all board members were present.

The current order limits indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and must be done at someone’s home. People must be from the same family or one other household.

Stanke said all necessary protocols were followed, including temperature checks, dividers between board members, social distancing and mask wearing.

She also said hosting the meeting in-person wasn’t with ill intentions, but to make sure all community members have access to the public meeting.

“The board members want to be there for the residents in any way they can. A lot of residents don’t have access to Zoom. Technology or not, they may not be familiar with it so the board had a great discussion on that and I do think people need to take that into consideration,” she said.

Michigan State Police say a report has been prepared and is being sent to the state health department for review.

