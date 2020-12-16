Advertisement

Whitmer makes sure Santa Claus is following COVID-19 measures

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Santa Claus assured Michigan children that he, the elves and his reindeer all are following COVID-19 protocols as they get ready for Christmas.

Santa appeared in a virtual meeting from the North Pole with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday to encourage children to stay safe and healthy during the holiday season. He’s still planning to deliver gifts around the world by Christmas morning.

“We know this holiday will look different in many ways, but Michigan’s children can be assured that Santa Claus will continue his yearly tradition of visiting millions of children around the world,” Whitmer said. “I know Santa, his elves, and the reindeer have been safe this year and our kids showed them how Michiganders do their part to keep each other safe by wearing a mask, socially distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

Santa told Whitmer that Michigan children have been “extremely nice and safe this year,” so he will spread holiday cheer around the world. He reminded children to wear a face covering and leave a carrot out for Rudolph so his nose glows extra bright.

