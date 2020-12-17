Biden, Pence set to get COVID-19 vaccine soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

According to two transition officials familiar with the matter, Biden will receive the vaccine publicly as early as next week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

The White House says Pence and his wife, Karen, will receive the vaccine publicly on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence, with, from left, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Adm. Brett Giroir, head of the U.S. Public Health Service and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, takes off his face mask at the start of a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. Pence and his wife are scheduled to get the coronavirus vaccine on Friday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Biden said on Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, advised him to get the vaccine “sooner than later.” Biden has said that he wants to keep front-line health care workers and vulnerable people as the top priority as the vaccine is rolled out throughout the country.

But he’s also noted the importance of him getting the vaccine publicly to build confidence among Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden said, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.