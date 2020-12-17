Advertisement

Children can have high blood pressure

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, happens when blood flows through your arteries at a pressure higher than normal. Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure. But can kids also develop this common condition?

High blood pressure is a problem that doesn’t just affect adults.

“But indeed, we do have cases of high blood pressure in the pediatric population,” said Ashanti Woods, MD, a pediatrician at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

In fact, high blood pressure affects about four percent of all children and about 15 percent of teens. Twenty-five percent of obese kids have the condition. Often, there are no defining symptoms, but children may have headaches, dizziness, blurry vision, loss of appetite, or stomach pain. So, diagnosing high blood pressure in young patients is tricky. While many doctors use 100 over 60 as an average reading, the guidelines for kids are based on age, gender, height, and weight.

“So, a normal three-year-old’s blood pressure is actually going to be different than a normal ten-year-old’s blood pressure,” continued Dr. Woods.

Sometimes, high blood pressure in kids is due to chronic health conditions such as kidney disease or heart issues, but often poor lifestyle choices are to blame. Doctors say know your child’s blood pressure. Pediatricians will take it at every checkup starting at age three. Also, make sure your child avoids high-sodium, high-sugar, and processed foods. Some sneaky culprits to watch out for: sodas, sports drinks, chips, and even some noodles!

“One seasoning packet in a container of noodles has just about enough sodium for the entire day,” shared Dr. Woods.

High blood pressure shouldn’t be ignored. After a while, untreated high blood pressure can damage the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes. Doctors will usually first try to treat it with lifestyle changes before resorting to medications for children.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Sheriff: Worker killed at Michigan Sugar Plant
The 51-year-old is charged with 6 felony counts, accused of sexually abusing a young girl for 3...
GHOST Team makes three more arrests of alleged child predators
Thetford Township Hall
Michigan State Police break up Thetford Township meeting violating COVID-19 order
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

Mid Michigan Health of Midland administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Mid-Michigan
Mid Michigan Health of Midland administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
First dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Mid-Michigan
Avoiding opioids after labor
Avoiding opioids after labor
A flu shot is dispensed at the Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint.
Flint residents get free flu shots and turkeys from Hamilton Community Health Network