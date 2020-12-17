Covenant Healthcare receives first doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw has received its first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

“In my entire career, I have never seen anything as devastating as this covid virus, so I am incredibly honored and thrilled to be here at the beginning of our initiation to stop this,” said emergency room physician Dr. Kathleen Cowling.

Cowling was among the very first at the hospital to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Covenant has approximately 4800 employees. 1,950 doses were delivered Thursday morning.

“We’re following the HHS guidelines for it, so it’s our tier 1 employees - so it’s the ICU, it’s the emergency staff, it’s our EMS staff as well and the general floor so it’s those people who are everyday in front with covid patients,” said pharmacy coordinator Dr. Aaron Feinauer.

Sabrina Albert is a respiratory coordinator and is also among the first to receive the vaccine. And she’s not just doing it for herself -- but for her friend Carrie, a respiratory therapist and long time colleague whose life was cut short because of the virus June 4.

“She would have been advocating the best safety for our patients here at Covenant and she would have been asking everybody to get the vaccine,” Albert said.

Healthcare workers are strongly urging the public that when it’s time -- to get the vaccine. And just because that process is already starting for healthcare workers and residents in long term care facilities --

“Do not let your guard down. You guys got to stay on top of this. This is a wear your mask, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer. We all need to stay away from everyone that’s not in our own little bubble, because we do not want to further the spread with the holidays,” Dr. Cowling said.

Healthcare experts say even after receiving the first dose, it’s important to keep doing what we’ve been doing best the past 10 months.

“You’re following the same guidelines. It’s not going to change even after the second dose, so you’re masking, you’re PPE, your social distancing, it’s important, we just want to make sure people are aware of any reactions they might have with the vaccine that we don’t scare them away from that second dose,” Dr. Feinauer said.

Feinauer said that second dose is critical. Most patients with the first dose have around 50 percent effectiveness of the vaccine -- and that percentage increases every 7 days after that.

“When you get the booster shot in three weeks, your immune system is likely going to say oh my gosh, something just happened and you’re going to need to take a day or two, maybe take some Tylenol or some ibuprofen or something and rest up and maybe have some low grade fevers. That’s actually a good thing. That actually is your body telling you that it’s actually mounting that response,” Cowling added.

The second dose -- just about seals the deal at 95 percent effectiveness for preventing COVID-19.

“This has been thoroughly tested. I trust the FDA. I trust the research that’s been done. They truly put it through all of the steps they normally would go through. So it is time and I truly think that today is the day we start the process so we can end this,” Cowling said.

Covenant Healthcare, along with many other hospitals are expecting weekly shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, and also the Moderna vaccine, pending FDA approval.

