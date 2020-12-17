Advertisement

COVID-19 wastewater testing works based on initial results, state health officials say

Data showed illness increases corresponding with diagnostic testing data in Genesee and other counties
This black box is one of eight sampling pumps that have been installed around the campus of Alma College for the purpose of wastewater collection and testing.(source: Alma College)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Preliminary COVID-19 wastewater testing results from four counties and one university show the system adequately detects levels of the illness, according to state health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says results from Genesee, Marquette, Macomb and Manistee counties from early October through late November mirror coronavirus levels reported in those areas. Officials say wastewater samples correctly detected an increase in COVID-19 during the study period.

“These initial results show promise for the field of COVID-19 wastewater monitoring in Michigan,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of Michigan’s Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health. “This project has demonstrated the feasibility of this laboratory method and local partnerships for a longer-term wastewater surveillance system.”

State health officials announced the COVID-19 wastewater testing plan in November. When fully implemented, they hope test results can detect increases in the illness earlier and help provide early warning of potential outbreaks so measures can be put in place.

RELATED: Alma College among first to test wastewater for COVID-19 spread

People shed the coronavirus in their waste before showing any symptoms of the illness. The testing data can be particularly useful in providing early warning of COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and universities, where residents live in close proximity.

“Participating laboratories continue to adjust methods to produce the most reliable results, and state and local public health agencies are beginning to interpret the data and incorporate the results into public health responses, when appropriate,” Lyon-Callo said.

Researchers continue fine-tuning wastewater testing to account for sewage flow rates and population size. They also are working to determine a baseline for how much of the COVID-19 bacteria people shed in wastewater systems on average.

