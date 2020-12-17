First dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Mid-Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT)(12/16/20) - “It’s encouraging, it’s exciting and it will be a relief when this is all done,” said Mid Michigan Health of Midland ICU nurse, AJ Schafer, RN.

It’s a light at the end of what’s been a very dark tunnel.

“There is a sense of relief in getting that first shot,” Schafer said.

AJ Schafer is a nurse in the ICU at Mid-Michigan Health in Midland.

She will now also be known as the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mid Michigan.

“I can go home and feel a little more confident. Coming into work with maybe sore throat, not really sure, but knowing that I’m going to be safe for my coworkers, safe for our families and our family members as we are bringing them into see some of our patients. So yeah, its a weight off our shoulders,”

Wednesday was a dry run for the hospital to help them prepare to administer the vaccine the entire hospital staff in the coming days.

25 to 30 people will receive the vaccine in Midland today and 10 more in Alpena.

“Just like everything we are learning and we are learning today and we will learn in our flow in our process, keeping six feet distancing, the observation after the vaccine. We want to practice that a little bit until we do approximately 320 people tomorrow across the organization,” said Mid Michigan Health of Midland, Richard Bates MD.

“And one of things we will do everyday after all of these vaccinations is debrief and figure out what we can do better. What things should we change to be better because we want to be able to do this effectively and efficiently in the days ahead,” Bates said.

