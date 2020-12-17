Advertisement

First dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Mid-Michigan

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT)(12/16/20) - “It’s encouraging, it’s exciting and it will be a relief when this is all done,” said Mid Michigan Health of Midland ICU nurse, AJ Schafer, RN.

It’s a light at the end of what’s been a very dark tunnel.

“There is a sense of relief in getting that first shot,” Schafer said.

AJ Schafer is a nurse in the ICU at Mid-Michigan Health in Midland.

She will now also be known as the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mid Michigan.

“I can go home and feel a little more confident. Coming into work with maybe sore throat, not really sure, but knowing that I’m going to be safe for my coworkers, safe for our families and our family members as we are bringing them into see some of our patients. So yeah, its a weight off our shoulders,”

Wednesday was a dry run for the hospital to help them prepare to administer the vaccine the entire hospital staff in the coming days.

25 to 30 people will receive the vaccine in Midland today and 10 more in Alpena.

“Just like everything we are learning and we are learning today and we will learn in our flow in our process, keeping six feet distancing, the observation after the vaccine. We want to practice that a little bit until we do approximately 320 people tomorrow across the organization,” said Mid Michigan Health of Midland, Richard Bates MD.

“And one of things we will do everyday after all of these vaccinations is debrief and figure out what we can do better. What things should we change to be better because we want to be able to do this effectively and efficiently in the days ahead,” Bates said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor license
18th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer plans COVID-19 press conference with advice for holidays
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered these tips for masking up during...
Mask up right: Michigan offers new guidance on face coverings
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, gives an update on COVID-19.
Michigan’s COVID-19 situation improving, state leaders say
The Flint Police Department CSI unit at the scene of a shooting.
18-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint early Tuesday

Latest News

Mid Michigan Health of Midland administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Mid-Michigan
Healthsource WJRT
Avoiding opioids after labor
A flu shot is dispensed at the Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint.
Flint residents get free flu shots and turkeys from Hamilton Community Health Network
Another nutrient pregnant moms may want to take
Another nutrient pregnant moms may want to take