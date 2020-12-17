First Genesee County COVID-19 vaccinations at McLaren Flint a “ray of hope”

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/17/2020) - “The delay has just caused more and more anticipation and anxiety for us, but we’re here and feel a sense of relief that we can finally get started,” McLaren Flint’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Binesh Patel said.

McLaren Flint received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning, immediately getting to work vaccinating it’s staff members.

ABC12 was there as the first person in Genesee County received the Pfizer vaccine.

It was quite the day for this staff that’s worked tirelessly these last 9-months.

The Chief Medical Officer even got emotional when asked about witnessing this long-awaited moment.

“This has been, as I said, grueling for our staff, for our physicians, for our patients, for the community. We just want to get back to normal,” he said. “And this is finally a ray of hope. We’re gonna take the fight to COVID and get back to normal.”

Dr. Patel said each vial contains enough doses for 5 vaccines - 5 people - and they chose the first recipients carefully.

“What we decided to do was pull five people that made up the continuum of care of COVID patients. So anyone from a bedside nurse to the CRNA, respiratory therapists and even one of our hospitalists that have been taking care of these patients for the last nine or so months,” Dr. Patel explained.

Nurse Patrick Bryant was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Genesee County.

“Feeling good, relaxed, happy that I can be part of this, you know. It’s an honor,” Bryant said moments after he received the shot.

The silent anticipation as the shot went into his arm, quickly turned to applause. And then, through his mask, you could see Bryant smile.

“Ready for it to be over, just like everybody else is, you know,” he said. “This is the only way that we’re gonna, you know, there’s gonna be an end to it.”

Bryant started working at McLaren Flint 7 years ago.

As a nurse in the hospital’s Resource Pool, he’s been of service from the bedside to the morgue throughout these last 9 months of the pandemic.

“Their family can’t be here,” he explained. “So we’re like, we’re the pastor, we’re the family, we’re everything to them, especially the ones that can’t talk. You know ‚the ones that can talk, can at least talk to the family but the ones that can’t, we’re everything.”

During the beginning of the pandemic, Bryant lived in a camper across the street from the hospital. It was not only to keep his family safe, but also because he worked nearly every day.

With the recent case numbers, he’s had two days off in the last 30 days -- a necessity with some of his coworkers actually getting sick.

“It’s been a long process; and, you know, we’ve seen a lot. I’m ready for an end,” he added.

His situation is no different from Dr. Ravinder Singala’s, who was the 5th person to receive the vaccine Thursday.

“It’s been rough,” he said. “I feel sorry for the family members who did not get their loved ones back. We’ve lost so many patients to COVID.”

The father of two is encouraged by the vaccine and is asking anyone hesitant about getting it to do your own research.

“Follow the science, read up on the literature, and then make your decision,” Dr. Singala said. “It can help us restore the normal way of life and save hundreds of thousands of lives.”

“For those of you that are skeptical of getting the vaccine, just look at us,” the Chief Medical Officer added. “We’re the healthcare workers that have been taking care of the patients and we’re stepping forward to get our vaccine, so that we can continue to take care of patients whether they have COVID or not.”

The actual number of doses McLaren Flint received Thursday is still being calculated.

Dr. Patel expects the hospital will begin administering it to the rest of the staff Friday morning. He said McLaren Flint has had a plan in place for weeks on exactly how they’re doing that.

“Understanding, based on who wants the vaccine, and then ensuring that we’re not doing -- for instance, an entire floor at the same time. We’ll pull staff, a few at a time, from each floor and get them vaccinated,” Dr. Patel explained.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart. Being at the mercy of whatever they receive in a shipment, Dr. Patel said it’s possible the first people vaccinated could receive their 2nd dose before a coworker receives their 1st.

He’s expecting to have completed vaccinating the hospital staff by February. That’s why Dr. Patel is still asking everyone to continue the safety practices of hand washing, mask wearing, and social distancing.

Both Dr. Singala and Nurse Bryant are also eager to see their families, their support systems, get this vaccine.

They made sure to point out how thankful they are to their loved ones who have given up just as much, as they’ve gone through this with them.

