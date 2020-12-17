Former State Prosecutor Kolodziej faces two felony misconduct charges

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) (12/17?20_-He once worked to put criminals behind bars-- but tonight former state prosecutor Brian {Kuh-LOW-jay} is now on the other side of the law and facing criminal charges that send him to prison for up to 5 years.

{Kuh- LOW-jay} faces two felony charges for misconduct while in office. Special Prosecutor, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced those charges during a press conference Thursday.

“Both of those charges, two separate of misconduct in office, are related to what occurred in Isabella County and we are charges those two charges out of Isabella County. We can’t go into details of what led to this decision. We will have to let process play out,” said Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Back in September of 2019-- Attorney General Dana Nessel announced {Kuh-LOW-jay} Kolodziej had stepped down after he found out he was being investigated for having an inappropriate relationship with a victim in sexual misconduct case.

When announcing his resignation Nessel said that an investigation would be launched into all of Kolodziej cases.

{Kuh-LOW-jay} was hired in September of 2018 under former Attorney Bill Schuette.

He was also the prosecutor that handled the sexual assault case of Ian Elliott, a former Central Michigan University student government president.

Elliott was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Becker says nothing has changed in that case.

“My understanding is that its over, he’s pled he’s been sentenced , its over with. So I don’t think these charges will have any impact whatsoever unless for some reason he tries to reopen it . It was brought to forward and he re-pled and we don’t think there’s anything we want to try at this time and as far as I know it’s over and done with.” Becker said.

