Grand Blanc business owners demonstrate how small businesses can support each other during pandemic

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/16/2020) - With COVID-19 restrictions in place and small businesses waiting for some more financial relief, some are leaning on each other for support.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on restaurants. In Michigan, thousands are closed for good, and others are barely hanging on.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services “Pause to Save Lives Order” was handed down during one of the busiest seasons for the industry.

“All restaurants look to December to push you over the edge, and what’s happened has been a travesty. If nothing is done, you will see restaurants go by the wayside like dominoes,” Ed Barbieri said. Barbieri is the owner of DaEdoardo North in Grand Blanc.

After 20 years, he won’t go down without giving it everything he’s got. That includes reaching out a close friend who owns another small business in the community.

”I think the restauranteurs have had to get kind of creative, and they approached me about selling some of their products in my market,” Scott Smith said. Smith is the owner Colony’s Quality Meats.

Since customers won’t be dining inside of DaEdoardo’s due to the MDHHS order, they can pick up their favorites like the restaurant’s “Cannelloni Verdi” at Colony’s.

“Since they are only offering takeout right now, they’ve got another avenue that they can sell their product. It’ll hopefully help supplement their business to keep them going strong,” Smith said.

While one small business helps provides a life support for another, restaurant owners know this can’t completely restore the losses they’re facing, but it can carry them for a little while longer or maybe even blossom into something new and innovative.

”My hope is they they can sell it. Sell a lot of it, and I’ll roll pasta every day for the next, I don’t know, three or four weeks and maybe continue after maybe the lockdown is over because that’s just a new niche. If you can find a new niche, it helps,” Barbieri said.

He continued, ”By us working together, it’s coordinating two great things, so you can piggy back each other.”

