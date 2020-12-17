Health experts confident of no, minimal delay in vaccinating rural Mid-Michigan communities

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) (12/16/2020)-In rural communities, healthcare often comes down to a question of access...

With that question comes concern those areas may lag behind when it comes to coronavirus vaccinations. ABC12 dug up the details in two local communities with help from a new online tool anyone can reference.

“I think it’s an understandable concern.”

As the first shipments of Pfizer’s landmark COVID-19 vaccine make their way into beleaguered hospitals state and nationwide, some have questioned whether rural communities with fewer resources on hand would consequently occupy a spot near the bottom of that list.

“I’m confident [vaccinating rural communities] will work just as well [as healthcare worker vaccinations].”

Not so locally, related Dr. Norman Chapin. McLaren Bay Region confirmed to ABC12 its first doses would likely arrive Thursday morning. Within hours, Chapin, McLaren’s chief medical officer, explained a portion of that supply will go back on ice and make its way to the health system’s rural affiliates in Caro and Bad Axe.

“Even if you don’t have an ultra-low freezer at your county health department or another site, once we thaw the vaccine… that gives us enough flexibility… to get this out into fairly rural areas,” he said.

The state’s brand new covid-19 vaccine dashboard colors the rural northern Lower Peninsula – including portions of the ABC12 viewing area-- in light gray, meaning only 1-2 provider sites in those counties have registered with state health officials.

“Through this whole COVID process, I think the health systems have done a very good job of taking care of the rural areas.”

That was Ray Stover, the MidMichigan Health regional president in charge of MidMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, one of the county’s two designated providers according to state immunization data.

“I’m very confident that we’re going to be able to roll things out very quickly,” Stover related.

MidMichigan Health received its first allotment this morning and, like McLaren Caro, Stover expects the first doses to come in from the system’s central hub in Midland and be put to work in Gladwin in under a day.

“Each morning, the vaccines will go into a cooler… and be sent up to Gladwin,” Stover explained. “We have employees signed up in the clinic to receive the vaccine at about 12:30 tomorrow afternoon.”

The Moderna vaccine too – which may begin distribution as soon as next week – could prove a life-line to rural communities without the ability to comply with Pfizer’s stringent storage criteria and ensure a similar level of access to Michigan’s urban centers.

“That will potentially be an answer in some of the rural areas,” Chapin said. “The plan… will provide plenty of locations and human resources staff to be administering the vaccines.”

To access the state’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, click here.

