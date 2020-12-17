JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Thursday was another gray, wintry day across Mid-Michigan. Light snow showers and flurries continued to be scattered across the ABC12 viewing area as high temperatures fought to surround the freezing mark. Mostly cloudy skies will hold for the better part of the night, and the lingering flurries will have a tendency to fade away. Low temperatures early Friday morning will range from the lower, to middle 20s.

We can look forward to a little bit of sunshine to round-out the workweek. With partly sunny skies at times, and with a gentle southwest to southerly breeze holding for the day, high temperatures will move into the mid-to-upper 30s. The clouds will quickly build back in overhead Friday night. This will lead to a few rain and/or snow showers for Saturday as highs move to near 40. Mostly cloudy skies will hold for Sunday too, with a few flurries possible – especially early.

There still isn’t much snow on the ground right now, but I am still holding out hope for a white Christmas. There will be a chance of some snow showers Monday, and then some drops and flakes mixed for next Wednesday. Our shot at a white Christmas will come Christmas Eve Day as a decent weather system makes a move into the Great Lakes from the northwest. And on the heels of some light accumulation of snow just in time for the holiday, a big pile of cold air will move in overhead to end the year. We’ll keep an eye on it! - JR