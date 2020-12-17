JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

It was very much a wintry setting across Mid-Michigan Wednesday. A solid deck of clouds held temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s as a brisk wind in off of Lake Huron prevailed. Some of the clouds did produce some snow showers and that will continue to be the case right on through the night. While no heavy accumulations occurred, there were quite a few incidents on area roads due to slippery conditions. Lingering snow showers, brisk winds and sub-freezing temperatures will make for scattered slippery spots through the night.

Thursday will be another gray day across the ABC12 viewing area, and a few more flakes of snow will be possible. The best chance of snow showers will be near Lake Huron. Winds will be generally less than 10 mph, but the direction will be in off of Lake Huron again, so there could be some enhancement of the snow in that area. For the second day in a row, temperatures won’t move very much from morning to afternoon. Highest readings of the day will be right near the freezing mark. A few slippery spots will remain a possibility in some areas.

Peeks of sunshine will return for Friday. With a southwest to southerly breeze expected, highs will range from the middle, to upper 30s. For Saturday, it will be back to thicker clouds and a chance of snow showers as a quick-moving weather system drops in on us from the northwest. The southern parts of the area may see a light mix of rain and snow showers will highs again up into the upper 30s. Some lingering flurries will be possible for Sunday as westerly winds draw in some colder air.

There will be another weather system or two that will move across the state before Christmas. So while many of us don’t have much snow to look at right now, there is still a chance that we will have a “White Christmas.” I have a light snow pattern in the forecast for next Wednesday, some scattered snow showers in the forecast for Christmas Eve day, and some lingering flurries in the forecast for Christmas Day. - JR