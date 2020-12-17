MSP Trooper, 3 civilians injured in Midland County accident

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper remains hospitalized after he was in an accident yesterday in Midland County.

The trooper had two people in his vehicle as well, they were also hurt, as was the driver in the pick-up truck that also involved in the crash.

“M-18 and Shaffer, have a report of a two car P-I accident, MSP (Michigan State Police) is involved, possible pin in, possibly somebody pinned in the back as well in the transporting unit,” said a Midland County Central dispatcher.

That communication happened at around 2:50 Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near the corner of M-18 and Shaffer Road in Warren Township just east of Coleman in Midland County.

The Michigan State Police say the trooper was heading south on M-18 when a pick up traveling northbound turned left, in front of the patrol vehicle.

“It sounds like the patrol car may have rolled three times, everyone is conscious and it’s a pin-in, there is the driver and two passengers in the back who that were being transported,” says the dispatcher.

The trooper was pinned in the SUV.

“Trooper is conscious and alert, seems like he is doing pretty good right now,” says an emergency responder on the scene.

The trooper, along with the two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital. The veteran trooper remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, while the state police say the two passengers had minor injuries and should be released from the hospital today.

A state police spokesperson says the two passengers were not in custody and its not uncommon for a trooper to transport civilians, but its not clear where they were being transported to at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pick-up, a 76-year-old woman from Beaverton, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was expected to be released today.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the MSP Sixth District Investigative Response Team.

All data from both vehicles will be reviewed as part of the investigation, in an attempt to make a determination of fault in the crash.

