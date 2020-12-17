New online tool lets Michigan residents gauge their COVID-19 risk

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - There’s a new tool to help Michiganders learn their risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it can be critical in keeping some of the most at risk population safe.

According to the state’s director of aging and adult services, older Michiganders make up 24% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 90% of the Michigan’s more than 11,000 deaths.

The CV19 Checkup is a free anonymous personalized online tool that evaluates a person’s risks associated with COVID-19, aiming to decrease these numbers.

“Since that population is so vulnerable, it’s important to have information about what their risk factors are,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bob Wheaton.

The tool is simple and only takes a few minutes. Users spend about five to 10 minutes answering questions before immediately receiving a custom report based on their life and habits.

“It’s really designed so people can get answers to important questions about age, health risks, any precautions they’re taking or not taking,” Wheaton said.

This will help determine how likely residents are to contract or spread the coronavirus, how severe the illness may be if they get it and how to reduce their risks.

“It helps people identify areas where they could better protect themselves. They may think, well I wear a mask when I go out, but maybe they could be doing other things,” Wheaton said.

The tool is designed for people considered high risk, but it can be used by anyone to determine their risk. The tool is also designed to be user friendly on both a computer or a mobile device.

