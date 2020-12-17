Advertisement

Seasonable temps today with scattered lake effect

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have a trough near Lake Michigan and a high pressure system to the northeast. These systems will keep us overcast for the day with a NE wind at 5-10mph – which helps to produce light lake effect snow showers off of Lake Huron. Highs today will be in the low 30s.

Tonight high pressure moves in to the south, helping to break up some of the clouds and lighten our winds, which puts an end to lake effect. Tonight’s temps will be in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll start the day with lots of sun before more clouds return for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 30s with winds shifting to the SW and S at 5-10mph.

Our next cold front moves in Saturday bringing back the clouds and scattered wintry mix and flurries.

