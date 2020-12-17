SOS: Hand audit in Antrim County confirms previous results in Presidential Election

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/17/2020) - President Donald Trump has gained an extra 12 votes, after a hand audit of votes in Antrim County.

Bipartisan election officials conducted a hand audit of all the votes cast for president in November. The audit was confirmed on Thursday.

The Secretary of States office says the results certified last month by the bipartisan Board of Antrim County canvassers was accurate.

The office says the audit proved again that disinformation surrounding the county’s role in the presidential election and errors with its voting machines were meritless.

“Today’s full audit in Antrim County confirmed the truth and affirmed the facts: Dominion’s voting machines accurately tabulated the votes cast for president in Antrim County,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “It is time for the disinformation campaigns to stop, and for elected and other leaders on both sides of the aisle to unequivocally affirm that the election was secure and accurate.”

The department says when the hand-tallied total was compared with votes from the machine, there was a difference of 12 votes out of 15,718 total votes.

