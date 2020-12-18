Clouds return with a rain / snow mix Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south will help to break up some clouds and bring in some southerly airflow. The next system moves in tomorrow, and this will bring back the clouds and give us scattered light snow and wintry mix.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 30s! We’ll have a SW to S wind at 5-10mph and see some sun break through the clouds.

We’ll become overcast again to end the day with cloudy skies overnight. Winds stay out of the S tonight around 10mph. Between the winds and clouds, we only drop to the mid 20s north and inland to around 30 degrees elsewhere.

Tomorrow we’re going to stay cloudy and have scattered light snow and wintry mix. Accumulations will be light with less than an inch expected for the majority of the area, slightly higher amounts are possible further north. Afternoon temps will be in the mid 30s again tomorrow.

Cloudy skies with a few flurries are expected for Sunday with another chance at wintry mix Monday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.