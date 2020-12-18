Flint City Council postpones proposed water settlement again to review new ‘companion resolution’

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/17/2020) - Flint City Council remains divided, deciding whether or not the city will participate in the state’s massive water crisis settlement.

On Thursday night, council voted to postpone the vote yet again.

In the last seven days, there have been three separate meetings to discuss and postpone water litigation.

On Thursday night, some council members showed they’re ready as ever to move forward.

“We are not a plaintiff, and the reason we are voting is we’re voting as a defendant. We’re voting yes or no on the $20 million, and whether we’re going to join this entire settlement with the insurance money or pay all out on our own, and I’m not going to do that for my residents,” 9th Ward Councilwoman Eva Worthing said.

On the other end, some council members say they aren’t happy with how they’ve been represented in the past and up to now.

“It’s very difficult for a community to ask to be made whole when in this country, African Americans have never, ever been whole, so you can’t possibly look at us and think we deserve to fight tooth and nail to make sure that all of our voices are heard, and so I will not be supporting this,” 7th Ward Councilwoman Monica galloway said.

Council is still divided on a vote, but they were more united on a 6-3 majority vote to hire its own independent attorney. One that will help them deal with water litigation.

Despite a deadline to join the state settlement by December 31, 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays is urging council not to rush.

“As long as you meet the deadline. We met many deadlines, and you’re hearing your attorneys, the ones you like saying, the deadline is the 31st. The deadline wasn’t yesterday. It wasn’t last meeting. Information and details is just coming out,” Mays said.

New Information like an amended resolution with a “companion resolution” attached to the original resolution.

Details of the “companion resolution” have not been made public yet, but council received it just two hours before meeting on Thursday.

They voted to postpone and reconvene on December 21st to review the resolution and discuss it further.

