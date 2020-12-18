Advertisement

Flushing Schools to return after new year

Flushing Community Schools votes to start school fully online
Flushing Community Schools votes to start school fully online
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/17/2020) - The change in the COVID-19 trends in Michigan, and the addition of a vaccine has some school districts ready to give in-person learning another go.

Wednesday night, the Flushing Community Schools Board of Education approved the return of students to the classroom beginning after the holiday on January 11th.

It will be a hybrid schedule, which parents should already be familiar with.

The goal would be to transition back to 5 days of in-person learning in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered these tips for masking up during...
Mask up right: Michigan offers new guidance on face coverings
The 51-year-old is charged with 6 felony counts, accused of sexually abusing a young girl for 3...
GHOST Team makes three more arrests of alleged child predators
Sheriff: Worker killed at Michigan Sugar Plant
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

Less than 2 months after getting hired as the Linden boys' basketball coach, Lance Belill was...
Belill named Linden’s new athletic director
Belill named Linden's new athletic director
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
SOS: Hand audit in Antrim County confirms previous results in Presidential Election
Former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej was forced to resign in September 2019 for...
Former State Prosecutor Kolodziej faces two felony misconduct charges