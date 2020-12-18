Flushing Schools to return after new year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/17/2020) - The change in the COVID-19 trends in Michigan, and the addition of a vaccine has some school districts ready to give in-person learning another go.

Wednesday night, the Flushing Community Schools Board of Education approved the return of students to the classroom beginning after the holiday on January 11th.

It will be a hybrid schedule, which parents should already be familiar with.

The goal would be to transition back to 5 days of in-person learning in the coming months.

