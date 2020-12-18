Advertisement

Hart’s Closet bringing Christmas magic

“One Smile and some comfort. It makes it totally worth it.”
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - “It was closet Christmas chaos but awesome chaos though.”

The joy of Christmas morning is a feeling all kids deserve and Hart’s Closet in Davison is hoping to add that magic of the holidays to numerous foster families as well as families in the community that have fallen in hard times.

“We helped 48 families and 73 children. We provided Christmas dinner for them and toys. The kids gave us a lift and swear they got everything on their lists,” said Officer Jessica Hart, Hart’s Closet owner.

These Christmas wishes were everyday items like towels, winter boots, new clothes, and with every gift comes a blanket and Jessica says those blankets mean much more.

“The word home to them is loose. Whether they’re in a shelter or foster care it’s temporary. That blanket they get to keep. It’s new, it’s theirs, it’s something that brings comfort to them. That’s a wonderful donation item. We take new bedding and blankets for them so that way they can take it place to place and eventually find their forever home,” said Hart.

This feeling is close to Jessica’s heart. For most of her childhood, her family couldn’t celebrate Christmas financially and lived in and out of homeless shelters.

“You think I was good, Santa will still come here and see me. But you wake up and you know weren’t going to get gifts but you hoped there was some magic but there’s not,” said Hart.

She says those few minutes of magic can bring so much joy.

“One Smile and some comfort and it makes it totally worth it,” said Hart.

To donate or help out visit Hart’s Closet Facebook page: Hart’s Closet

In addition, Big Cheezes Pizza is partnering up with local Law Enforcement agencies to collect donations for Hart’s Closet. The event is taking place Saturday, December 18 from 10 AM - 1 PM. For more information visit: Donation Drive for Hart’s Closet at Big Cheezees.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered these tips for masking up during...
Mask up right: Michigan offers new guidance on face coverings
The 51-year-old is charged with 6 felony counts, accused of sexually abusing a young girl for 3...
GHOST Team makes three more arrests of alleged child predators
Gun stolen from Showtime Guns and Ammo was used in recent Saginaw homicide
Gun used in Saginaw murder was stolen from Showtime Guns in 2019
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

The 51-year-old is charged with 6 felony counts, accused of sexually abusing a young girl for 3...
GHOST Team makes three more arrests of alleged child predators
The Advocacy Center is expanding by 3,900 square feet.
Voices for Children growing to meet unfortunate increase in services
Special Olympics Michigan Polar Plunge goes virtual
Registration opens for all virtual Polar Plunge that supports Special Olympics Michigan
Hart's Closet in Davison
Hart’s Closet gives nearly 50 Davison families new hope at Christmas