McLaren Bay Region administers first COVID-19 vaccines

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (12/17/2020)-Going boldly where no man has gone before...

A phase used to describe deep space exploration could equally describe first responders getting the very first coronavirus vaccines, a tool that could save millions of lives. ABC12 was on hand as McLaren Bay Region doled out its first shots.

McLaren Bay Region Intensive Care Unit Nurse Heath Lamb has spent endless hours honing his bedside manner and saving lives. Thursday, roles reversed when he became the patient and made history as the hospital’s very first coronavirus vaccination.

“It was great,” Lamb recalled in a Thursday interview following his injection. “It was humbling to be able to be the first one to get the shot, but it’s great to finally have a weapon to turn everything around here.”

Lamb’s six years on the ICU floor couldn’t possibly prepare him for the horrors that have unfolded on his watch in the nine months since the pandemic took hold.

“Patients come in and they’re with us for a few weeks before they finally pass away,” Lamb related. “They can’t be with family… I’ve probably seen more death from COVID… than in my whole nursing career.”

“We’re doing our best in every way we can… it felt like even that’s not enough.”

Dr. Rajesh Dandamudi – an internist – was also among the first five to receive the injection here. Dandamudi describes the mere moments he spent in the chair receiving his first round of treatments as rounding the corner. It’s the last dose of a bitter pill he’s had to swallow since March.

“One of the things that keeps us up at night is my kids getting sick, giving it to me and we don’t know,” Dandamudi related. “Then, all of the sudden, I’m transmitting it to people and not knowing. That’s been a huge sacrifice for our families. We don’t go anywhere. We don’t do anything. We go to work, come back and we do it again. That’s been the last nine months.”

With the cure at hand, Dandamudi’s fear gives way to hope for the tens of thousands of lives the vaccine could go on to save.

“All of the sudden, we have this new asset in our armory to start protecting people,” he said.

Lamb put himself out there as an example of what the vaccine makes possible and, when it’s time, to encourage the public to follow that lead.

“I get to go home to my family every day… they don’t get to go home to their families,” Lamb explained. “Finally getting a vaccine, you get this feeling in your chest that we’re going to do something.”

